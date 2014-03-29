O'Reilly | Equality

Equality And Obama's Falling Poll Numbers - Ralph Peters - O'Reilly Talking Point

==============================­=========­=­===

**Please Click Below to SUBSCRIBE for More "Mass Tea Party" Videos:

http://goo.gl/Z5ShLs

==============================­=========­=­=== Watch on YouTube

It appears that Democrats assume that their equality ideas are a winner. They also assume that Obamacare is a winner.

The question is: For how long?

It took approximately seventy three years for communism to fail in Soviet Russia.