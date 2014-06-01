Newsvine

Communists | Kill Innocent People

By Wolf Wolfman-9090471
Sun Jun 1, 2014 5:50 PM
Shinseki resigned. Obama knew about activity in the Veterans Administration for years. Obama was also complicit in what went on in the Veterans Administration for years, but didn’t do anything.

Andrew McCarthy has an excellent legal mind. He says that Obama should be impeached, but there are too many people who support him.  https://www.nationalreview.com/node/379222

However, Obama”s support is subject to change. Chris Mathews has changed. He has gone from tingle to this:

Chris Matthews: Obama Shown 'Lack of Alertness' on VA, Obamacare
May 30, 2014
www.FreeBeacon.com

 

 If you are a Democrat, please do NOT support those who allow killing of veterans, or any other innocent person. 

