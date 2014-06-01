Communists | Kill Innocent People

Shinseki resigned. Obama knew about activity in the Veterans Administration for years. Obama was also complicit in what went on in the Veterans Administration for years, but didn’t do anything.

Andrew McCarthy has an excellent legal mind. He says that Obama should be impeached, but there are too many people who support him. https://www.nationalreview.com/node/379222

However, Obama”s support is subject to change. Chris Mathews has changed. He has gone from tingle to this:

Chris Matthews: Obama Shown 'Lack of Alertness' on VA, Obamacare

May 30, 2014

If you are a Democrat, please do NOT support those who allow killing of veterans, or any other innocent person.