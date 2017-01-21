Newsvine

Wolf Wolfman-9090471

 

About Articles: 9 Seeds: 4 Comments: 101 Since: Feb 2014

Obama listens to Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Wolf Wolfman-9090471
Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:49 AM
Discuss:

Donald Trump speaks at inauguration ceremony to officially become America's 45th president.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

 

Article Photo

Obama is in the front row, 2nd from right

http://goluckydonald.blogspot.com/2017/01/obama-listens-to-trump_23.html

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor